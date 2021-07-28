Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.