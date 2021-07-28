Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 30.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

NYSE RAMP opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

