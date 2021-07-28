Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,666,730 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,666,730 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,990,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 143,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

