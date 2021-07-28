Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,553 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,593.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

