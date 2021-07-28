Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 550 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

