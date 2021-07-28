Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Richard Amos Buys 100,000 Shares

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) insider Richard Amos acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Shares of Thruvision Group stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.64 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41. Thruvision Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Get Thruvision Group alerts:

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.