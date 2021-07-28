Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 4th (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III’s (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TBCPU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $4,636,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.