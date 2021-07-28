Tigran Sinanyan Sells 1,500 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tigran Sinanyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $312,720.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -236.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.