Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading 8.3% Higher

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.