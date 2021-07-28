TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0513 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $81,824.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

