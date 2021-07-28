TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.34. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE TTE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 157.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.