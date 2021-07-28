ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) & Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Head-To-Head Survey

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

10.6% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and Hillman Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries $39.43 million 1.29 -$17.35 million N/A N/A Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

ToughBuilt Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillman Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ToughBuilt Industries presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.90%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than Hillman Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries -41.02% -55.19% -44.91% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ToughBuilt Industries beats Hillman Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.