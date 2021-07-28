TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $121.82 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

