TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 3,082 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.