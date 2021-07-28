TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,335 shares of company stock worth $1,740,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

