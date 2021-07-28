TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 820,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6,646.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 162,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $11,579,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2,925.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

