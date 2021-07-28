TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

