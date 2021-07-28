TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 6,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

