TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.21 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.66.

TPI Composites stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 4,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 255,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

