Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 454 call options.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

