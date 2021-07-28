Traders Buy High Volume of GSI Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,816% compared to the average daily volume of 38 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 482.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 254,355 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

