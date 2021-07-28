TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,142. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.