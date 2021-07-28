TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TA. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

TA traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,660. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.67 and a twelve month high of C$12.82.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.1906149 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

