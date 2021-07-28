Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

RIG stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

