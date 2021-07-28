TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.55

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 3816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

