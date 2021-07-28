Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Up 5.3%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.16) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97). Approximately 907,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 631,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798 ($10.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 748.74.

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 269,442 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £1,939,982.40 ($2,534,599.43). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 9,144 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £65,836.80 ($86,016.20).

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

