Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.01

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.