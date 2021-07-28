Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.01

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

