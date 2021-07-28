Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.74) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 147.94 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 211 ($2.76). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

