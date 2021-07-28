Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.74) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 147.94 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 211 ($2.76). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.