Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $75.07 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.87.
NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
