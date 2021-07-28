Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $75.07 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.