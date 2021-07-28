tru Independence LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $157.81 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $218.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

