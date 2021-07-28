tru Independence LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 696.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

