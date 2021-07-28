tru Independence LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

