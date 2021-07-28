tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

