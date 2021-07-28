Truist Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $90.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price lowered by Truist from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.64.
Shares of SSB opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.
In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in South State by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
