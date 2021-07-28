Truist Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $90.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price lowered by Truist from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in South State by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.