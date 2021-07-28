Truist Securiti Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.18 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $333.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

