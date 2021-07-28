Truist Securiti Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

