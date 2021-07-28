Truist Securiti Weighs in on CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

