Truist Securiti Weighs in on Equifax Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.04.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $258.29 on Monday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $258.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Equifax by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

