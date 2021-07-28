Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.