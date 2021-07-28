Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 69.7% in July

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.