Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 69.7% in July

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $58.02.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
