Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.