TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. TUI currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

