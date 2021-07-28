Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.