Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $481.84.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.67. The stock had a trading volume of 161,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,195. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

