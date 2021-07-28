Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,329,775.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian bought 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,597.08.
- On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $23,600.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $25,200.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.
Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
