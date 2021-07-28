Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,329,775.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian bought 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

