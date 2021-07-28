Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, an increase of 685.5% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,014,120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ubiquitech Software stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ubiquitech Software has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

