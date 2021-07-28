UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) by 714.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.52% of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEXX stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $94.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.83.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.