UBS Group AG Has $91,000 Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $324.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

