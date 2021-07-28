UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

LMNR opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.21 million, a PE ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $141,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

