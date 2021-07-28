UBS Group AG Purchases 6,022 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAM opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

